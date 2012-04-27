11. Jeremy Heimans

His consultancy launches social-minded campaigns, teams up with existing organizations, and occasionally incubates companies

“You need to change long-term attitudes and reduce barriers to taking action. For example, to change the behavior of big banks, we want to build demand for credit unions and local banks. So we need to make it more attractive for people to switch, like encouraging local banks to add more features.”

“If you’re trying to build a 21st-century movement, you really need amazing narrative storytelling to popularize the issue. Then you also need great user-experience design–a navigable website, an easy-to-share video–to help ensure that your work goes viral.”

“Tech is unlocking in people a sense of their own power. We released a video for a gay-marriage campaign in Australia a week before the governing party voted on whether to include gay marriage in its platform, and encouraged people to donate to get the video on TV before the vote. It worked.”

Timeline

1986 Writes Cold War-era song “Rainbow of Peace” at age 8 in native Australia; meets with Australian prime minster and foreign minister to discuss potential solutions for third-world debt and malnutrition

1991 Organizes a fax campaign against the first Iraq War; blasts faxes to hotel where James Baker and Tariq Aziz have their final meeting before going to war

1999 Interns for the United Nations; falls in love with New York; falls out of love with the UN

2001 Takes gap year from Harvard Kennedy School to live in Paris

2004 Ditches beginnings of an Oxford PhD to work on the U.S. presidential elections

2005 Starts political activist site GetUp.org with David Madden back in Australia; GetUp eventually gains more members than all of Australia’s political parties combined

2007 Cofounds Avaaz.org in attempt to build a global citizens’ movement that organizes online; eventually grows Avaaz to 14 million members

2009 Hires first Purpose team member Andre Banks

Interactive