10. Maelle Gavet

For French-born Maelle Gavet, adapting to life as CEO of Russian e-commerce site Ozon–which is vying to be the nation’s Amazon–involved some serious culture shock. She’s recovered nicely:

“When online business first appeared, a lot of operations would take your order and then disappear,” says Gavet. Every single buyer gets a call from Ozon after placing an order, to build trust.

Rather than fight the trend, Gavet facilitated it by building a nationwide pickup system. At 2,000 facilities, customers can inspect their deliveries before paying.

Investors respect Gavet’s strategy to ease people into e-commerce: Revenue jumped 84% to $303 million in 2011. Once a client makes multiple orders, an Ozon rep makes sure that everything’s gone well and asks if they’d like to continue the calls, or if they’re comfortable forgoing them.

Timeline