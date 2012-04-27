7. Stefan Olander

Goal: Create a device that keeps everyone, not just runners, motivated and active.

“My 12-year-old son is into tae kwon do. I saw this incredible pride when he got a new color belt–Dad, I made it to blue!’ That just struck me. We’re propelled by recognition.”

“We took that angle of color with the Nike+ FuelBand. You wear it all day: The LED display starts off red, then goes to yellow as you move through your day, and turns green when you hit your goal.”

“But people also want to measure activity against their friends’, and there was no way to do that if you played different sports. That led to the development of a new metric called NikeFuel.”