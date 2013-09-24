Meet The 13-Year-Old Girl Who Is Going To Direct An ’80s-Style Slasher Movie

Nightmare on Elm Street. Friday the 13th. At the time that these films’ remakes hit theaters a while back, Emily DiPrimio’s age was still in single-digits. Youth won’t stand in the way, however, of Emily directing her first slasher movie soon–which she fully intends to do as soon as funding from Kickstarter comes through.

“I’ve been around zombies, monsters, killers, and evil clowns, since I could walk,” Emily reveals in a video about the project, lest anyone doubt her qualifications. Alongside filmmaker father Ron, she has helped work on one feature and several shorts over the years, all of which have screened at horror festivals around the country. Earlier this year, though, Emily had to have ankle surgery, which required her to stay confined to a bed for 12 weeks. During that time, she and Ron co-wrote a new screenplay for an ’80s throwback slasher movie, which they intend to co-direct.





Carver should sound familiar to anyone with cable and a biding interest in dead teenagers. It’s about a group of kids haunted by something terrible they did on Halloween years ago … something deadly. Now, on the anniversary of that fateful night, the past is catching up to–yada yada, and so forth, you get it. Groundbreaking, Carver is not, but the ambitions behind it are certainly noble. And hats off to Emily for her promise to forego any and all CGI gore in favor of practical special effects. Okay, so she probably couldn’t afford those effects anyway, but still.

Also, since no Kickstarter campaign would be complete without some wacky rewards for generous contributions, Emily has thrown in some of those here. For $5,000, contributors will have the privilege of getting killed on screen in the movie; for $10,000, they can even help write their own death scenes. It’s a creative way to appeal to the horror movie buff with money to burn. Just remember, potential investors, when your money is gone, unlike Jason and Freddy, it’s not coming back.