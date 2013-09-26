This Map Shows That Cars Are One Of The Most Deadly Things On Earth

About 1.2 million people die on the world’s roads every year. And yet, traffic accidents tend to get less attention as a global menace than epidemics like malaria and tuberculosis. Maybe it’s because we’re just used to people driving too fast, and too recklessly.

To try to change that, the Pulitzer Center has built an interactive map of road death statistics, and commissioned a series of on-the-ground stories from countries such as Indonesia and Egypt.

The aim: to alert the world that road accidents are set to become the fifth biggest cause of death in developing countries, according to the World Health Organization, and that the numbers are only getting worse. By 2030, there could be 3.6 million deaths a year, if current trends continue.

Click on any country in the map above to see its statistics. The U.S. has 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people, with 70% of those coming from car accidents. Canada has 6.8 deaths per 100,000, while Brazil has 22.5, and Nigeria 33.7.

The project, called Roads Kill, was initiated by Tom Hundley, a veteran journalist now working at the Center. The map was created by Dan McCarey.