A Million YouTube Views Won’t Pay Your Rent, But TubeStart Could Help

Josef Holm learned the hard way that YouTube doesn’t necessarily make you rich. Mostly, it barely helps creators cover costs. So he set out to find a new way to fund tomorrow’s online Web video creators.

The idea started earlier this year when Holm and comedian Claude Shires set up the channel StandUpBits, where they posted exclusive, stand-up comedy clips from a library of more than 3,500 that they’d acquired. The site was popular: Within weeks, it received a million views.

But moneywise, that added up to about $2,000 from AdSense, YouTube’s ad revenue sharing program. Not nothing, certainly, but considering they still had $25,000 worth of editing to do on their videos, it was clear that the venture wasn’t going to pay off.





“No one realizes how little you get paid out for those ads,” says Holm. “It’s not like you have 5 million views and you have a house on the beach. That’s not the case.”

For one, the promise of Internet ad rates even remotely resembling TV rates is far off at best. Depending on source and quality of traffic, the rate disparity is huge, ranging from $3 to $5 per CPM for some channels to as little as 50 cents for others, Holm says. “I think they’ll eventually get there, but it’s not happening fast enough for the people who are already involved (in online video),” he adds.

Holm isn’t as critical as others have been of the fact that YouTube takes 45% of the money earned on AdSense; he doesn’t think it helps creators either. “They give you the world’s biggest discovery and distribution platform for free,” he says. “Show me something else where you can upload your content and potentially reach a billion people. So I think it’s worth something.”

On the other hand, YouTube creators don’t own their audience. Even YouTube sensations such as PewDiePie–the foul-mouthed, video game-obsessed Swede who has 12.6 million subscribers and whose channel has been viewed over 2.6 billion times–don’t actually have access to all those fans and so aren’t able to leverage them into other revenue streams.