Mad Scientist 101: A New MIT Class Aims To Turn Science Fiction Tech Into The Real Thing

Scientists and engineers, as a whole, love science fiction. At a recent technology conference I went to, a sedate collection of engineers suddenly jumped into animated discussion when one said Star Trek‘s teleporter would be impossible. Now a new college class is devoted to turning science fiction technology into real-life products.

A new workshop at MIT Media Lab, Science Fiction to Science Fabrication, helps top-notch engineers and researchers develop “physical fabrications or code-based interpretations” of technology from classic science fiction and science fiction-ish films, books, television programs, and comics. Instructors Dan Novy and Sophia Brueckner believe sci-fi can not only help predict what science is capable of, but it can also help predict the consequences of new technology.

This week, the class is studying all-pervasive urban surveillance as portrayed in Warren Ellis’ comic Transmetropolitan and Ursula K. LeGuin’s “The Day Before the Revolution,” after that they’re on to developing technology based on Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Neil Stephenson’s Diamond Age.

[Image: Flickr user Pasukaru]