Trading Spaces: How Workplace “Sublets” Give Your Perspective And Productivity A Jolt

If you want to get your team running smoothly–or cultivate a more cohesive and empathetic office — we might suggest you take a walk in your coworker’s shoes. Or perhaps embrace the workplace version of an old saying: Don’t judge a person until you sit for a day at their desk.

Last week, our interest in desk swaps spiked when Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon shared his firsthand experience of spending a day in someone else’s chair. For one day not long ago, Robischon swapped spots with Tina Roth Eisenberg, the founder of Swissmiss design studio. It was a workflow-altering experience, where Robischon, bathed in alternative rock and surrounded by temporary tattoos, fell for the spirit of the truly collaborative workspace.

Would I give up my office with a sliding glass door and faux Aeron chair in favor of such a dynamic workplace? You bet. The Studiomates support one another through overlapping disciplines. One person sells clothes and another sells software, but they share intelligence and trade advice on pain points like fulfillment solutions (Digiweb), collaboration tools (still Basecamp), and conferences to attend (XOXO in Portland).

While some offices, or employees, embark on routine desk swaps to reenergize and inspire creativity, others take it up a notch. Soon after Robischon’s story went up, we caught wind of Conover Tuttle Pace, (CTP) a Boston ad agency, and their Summer Sublet program

The sublet is much like it sounds: It’s a total office shuffle where everybody from low-level employees to executives are forced to sit somewhere new. All 55 of CTP’s employees take place in a draw to determine their seating place, and they stay there for the next three months.

As the video above shows, it’s a high stakes game. Draw a low number in the draft, and you’re more likely to get a corner office; a high number will find you seated in a portion of the office’s open work space.

“You find a lot of people offering trades like free coffee or movie tickets,” says Holly Copeland, a digital experience producer who took place in her first summer sublet earlier this year. “Tensions are pretty high, and people are scheming. It definitely broke down the walls of the office a bit.”

Copeland, who picked the “unfortunate” number of 39, was given the opportunity to share a corner office with another employee, thus lessening the blow of her low pick. Together with her new office mate, she produced the following celebratory Vine: