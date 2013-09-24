4 Ways To Cure Your Technological “Distraction Addiction”

There’s a Louis C.K. video that has been making the Internet rounds recently . As a guest on Conan, the comedian begins by telling Conan O’Brien that he’s not getting his daughters cell phones. “I think these things are toxic, especially for kids,” C.K. says, “They don’t look at people when they talk to them and they don’t build empathy.” C.K. goes on to talk about how our technologies distract us from the true range of feelings: “You never feel completely sad or completely happy. You just feel kind of satisfied with your product. And then you die.”

C.K.’s technological musings sound like they could have been a riff on Alex Soojung-Kim Pang’s new book The Distraction Addiction: Getting the Information You Need and the Communication You Want, Without Enraging Your Family, Annoying Your Colleagues, and Destroying Your Soul. Though Pang is more pro-tech than C.K.–he believes that our current technologies can extend our natural abilities and increase our engagement with the world–he’s concerned that we’re letting the Internet and its many diversions control us, rather than the other way around. Like C.K., Pang cautions against the “sybaritic pleasures” of distracting yourself with an off-hand Tweet or a Facebook binge, because the highest levels of happiness come from people who are “absorbed in difficult tasks.”

Pang gives lots of useful tips to those of us experiencing technological overload. Here are his four best suggestions for living a high-tech, non-stress, super productive life. Pang sums his methods up succinctly: “Connection is inevitable. Distraction is a choice.”





It’s easy with social media to forget that there are real, live people behind those goofy Twitter avatars. “The fact that you’re interacting through technical intermediaries should not distract you from their humanity,” Pang notes. To make sure you’re reminded of the humans behind Twitter and Facebook’s cheerful blue design schemes, Pang suggests “mindful” engagement with social media. Pang writes, “Tweeting mindfully means knowing your intentions, knowing why you’re online right now and asking yourself if you’re on for the right reasons … As a practical matter, this means that if you read something and your first impulse is to post a sarcastic comment or to blather on, stop and consider why this is the case.”

While it might get you a bunch of retweets to write something nasty about Lena Dunham’s Emmy dress, it’s better, Pang would argue, to think about your motivations for doing so–and perhaps picturing Dunham herself reading it–before hitting the tweet button.

Pang argues that true multitasking has gotten a bum rap. Multitasking is not trying to watch a YouTube video while also writing an email and trying to carry on a conversation with a coworker. That is switch-tasking, as each of those activities has a different goal. True multitasking is switching your mind between different parts of a process that all have the same goal. For example: Dicing tomatoes, then sautéing onions, then making a marinade, all with the goal of making a delicious meal. A more tech-based analogy would be toggling between a Word doc, a PDF, and a Google search while writing a researched-based essay or article. You’re multitasking, but for a singular purpose.