9 Ways To Clean Up Your Scruffy Sleep Hygiene

Some forms of hygiene failure are more obvious than others–consult your nearest frat house if you need a refresher. But a less obvious hygiene fail can be even more insidious: sleep.

Why? Not getting enough sleep will make you fat, stupid, and dead. And you don’t want your colleagues–or anyone else you interact with–to be a habitually insufficient sleeper, since studies show that tired people are more likely to cheat you. And getting up in the morning tends to feel terrible.

So how do we get better at sleeping well? By not somnambulating through our sleep hygiene, naturally.

1) Get regular sleep.

Sleep clinician Michael Thorpy says that the most crucial thing is to go to bed and get up at the same times every day. This sounds healthy. (It also sounds boring.)

2) Get device free.

Truman Capote couldn’t get any thinking done unless he was lying down–usually with a coffee, tea, or sherry in hand, depending on the day. He is not a role model.