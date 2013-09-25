Kickstarting: Smarter Icons That Live Like Software

Icons have a relatively straightforward job: They serve as a shorthand reference or portal to larger information. But could icons be more?

That’s a question behind Iconic, a project on Kickstarter by Waybury that builds on P.J. Onori’s massively popular open-source icon set. This expansion will only be available for pay, however, because it’s pushing the bounds of icons to the realm of code. “Iconic is as much an R&D project as it is an icon set,” Onori tells Co.Design.





He’s not exaggerating. Iconic is stretching the boundaries of what constitutes the icon itself. Its core is a set of icons that don’t just scale but scale through CSS alone, and with varying amounts of detail and flourish for legibility at any size. So a microphone at its smallest size is just a pill attached to an arc. At the medium size, it gains a cross section and five holes. At the large size, it’s a fairly detailed creation, with more holes than I care to count. They’re all related–in fact, the microphones look the same at a glance–but they also acknowledge that an icon has different challenges at 10 pixels wide than 1000 pixels wide.





Indeed, it’s the option for CSS icon scaling that will most likely have the greatest impact on developers on a day-to-day basis. But in sheer creativity, Iconic’s tour de force is what the team calls their “smart icons,” which embed in a website with a simple line of code, where “a very basic API” allows some attributes to be changed automatically.

Some possibilities include a clock icon that actually keeps the time or a thermometer that tells you the temperature–along with a gauge, compass, volume, wireless signal, battery, and about 35 other useful dynamic icons that the team is currently kicking around.