Will Saying “Like” All The Time, Like, Ruin Your Career?

Back in journalism school, I had a Pulitzer Prize-winning professor who impressed upon his students the most critical of points: “Punctuating your speech with like is a guarantee for unemployment.”

Thoughtful folks are in agreement: Forbes contributor Rob Asghar describes himself as a “a recovering like-aholic, maybe even a fully recovered one.” Daily Muser Sara McCord says that saying like too frequently detracts from your professionalism. And actress Emma Thompson says that it makes young people sound stupid.

So what, like, is the deal?

Filler ain’t nothin’ new.

Clearly, if we’re going to get some proper insight into the English language, we should turn to the BBC. Turns out that using like is this, like, linguistic-generational thing. First of all, everybody uses fillers–whether um, like, or uh–because we can’t, as Oxford Dictionary of Modern Slang editor John Ayto says, keep up “highly monitored, highly grammatical language” all the time.

“It is not a lazy use of language–that is a common fallacy among nonlinguists,” he says. “We have always used words to plug gaps or make sentences run smoothly. They probably did in Anglo-Saxon times; it’s nothing new.”

It’s a generational thing.