A New Banksy Sprouts In LA

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Here’s an artist who can clearly spot the humor hidden in the weeds. Banksy, the London-based street artist, filmmaker, and political satirist, has taken to Los Angeles with a new work: Better Out than In. The piece features the stencil of a tagger, vomiting up a waterfall of flowers and leaves. It also promises something–a show?–on the horizon from the artist in October.


