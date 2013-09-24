Sweating The Small Stuff: Why GTA V Is One Of The Most Thoughtful Creative Endeavors Ever

For several days after coming home from work on September 17th, I did two things: ordered a lot on Seamless and played Grand Theft Auto V.

I decided to take my only vacation this year to do something I’ve always loved–getting lost in a world created by people who care about details as much as I do. To me the details are what separate great experiences from unforgettable ones.

GTA V is massive. It is a giant playground with a virtually infinite number of activities all wrapped around a world-class narrative. It features three protagonists that you can switch between at any time, and a story set in a reimagined Los Angeles. It has raised the bar for every video game (and entertainment property for that matter) moving forward.

There are dozens of reason to love GTA but one of my fascinations with the franchise is the effort and attention paid to the little things–the extra added good stuff that others might have dismissed as not worth the time. They add layers to the experience and build the identity of the game world, but may only be seen by a small few.

I love this. How considerate. Granted, the game had a blank check to do all of this, but I guess that’s the point. What would you create if you didn’t have to worry about budgets or deadlines?

GTA V might be the closest answer we have to that question today.

Here are a few morsels of amazing that I have experienced so far: