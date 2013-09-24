Ready To (Finally) Write That Novel? How To Boost Your Personal Fourth-Quarter Results

With the financial news full of third-quarter estimates these days, it’s hard to escape the realization that–wow–the year is three-quarters over. In a matter of weeks, we’ll be looking back at the year.

On the professional side, people will be attempting to quantify their accomplishments for annual performance reviews. On the personal side, millions of folks will ponder what to say in that wretched genre of literature known as the family holiday letter.

What did we do this year? We had 8,760 hours (24 less than the 8,784 comprising 2012). What did we do with them?

For me, the start of the fourth quarter always inspires a bit of introspection on these matters, partly because I find that Q3 is so hard to use well. It includes August–that month when no one is around–and those schedule changes that the new school year always brings. Many years, when I think back and ask what progress I’ve made on my various projects since July 1, the answer is “not much.”

Knowing what you did and didn’t choose to do in 2013, what would you like to accomplish by the end of 2014?

But the start of Q4 is no reason to be melancholy, because a quarter of a year is still a substantial chunk of time. There are still three long months before the end of the year. Rather than just coast through that space, I find it’s more productive to use the start of Q4 to ask what I’d still like to get out of 2013–and 2014, too.

If you agree, then you might take a few minutes this week to look back at your New Year’s resolutions or the professional goals you set for yourself at the start of the year (here’s mine). As you look at the list on the cusp of Q4, one of four things will happen.

First, you may remember that you’ve done something you set out to do. You wanted to land two new clients this year and you did. Keeping track of these accomplishments lets you celebrate and construct the narrative you’ll use with your boss (or whoever gets your Christmas cards, in the case of personal goals).