Roku Refreshes Its Products–And Puts An Obscure Video Service Front And Center

Six months after refreshing its flagship set-top box , Roku has updated the rest of its streaming product line, adding additional features while maintaining its price points. The Roku LT, Roku 1, and Roku 2 players, announced Wednesday, will be available online and in retail stores October 1. In addition, Roku 3 has been made available in the U.K.

Last year, Roku players streamed more than a billion hours of content. On average, Roku users watch about 13 hours per week; a quarter of Roku owners stream 35 hours weekly. A Parks Associates report last month crowned Roku as America’s favorite streaming device, penetrating 37% of homes with set-top boxes–compared with Apple TV’s 24%.

Yet even with its strong hold on the market, competition is crowding the set-top box space. Wall Street has been anticipating a rumored high-definition Apple TV set–not just a box–for years; an Apple TV or a new Apple box could be arriving as early as October. Amazon is rumored to be readying a set-top box that would take advantage of its content library. Google’s $35 Chromecast dongle has seen immense demand, selling out online on Amazon and Best Buy within a day of its launch back in July. Sony has also thrown its hat in the ring, debuting a streaming stick last week. And of course, video game consoles have become popular devices for streaming–and both PlayStation and Xbox have highly anticipated launches coming up in November.





The entry-level Roku LT aside, the company decided to simplify the naming of its boxes. The Roku 1 replaces the Roku HD, and the Roku 2 will take the place of the Roku 2 XD. In March, the company replaced the Roku 2 XS with the Roku 3.

“We wanted to make it very, very simple. That’s one of the drums we beat in Roku–the way we do our business, the way we do our product, the way we do our interface,” director of product management Lloyd Klarke told Fast Company.

When Roku introduced its new top-of-the-line box, the most notable features were a refreshed user interface that simplified navigation and a remote with a headphone jack that allowed for private viewing on the big screen. That audio port can now be found on the remote of the Roku 2 player. “It brings the price point down for the headphone jack [from $100, the cost of the Roku 3]. When people bought the Roku 3, 40% of them said they bought it because of the headphone jack,” Klarke said.

Internal surveys found that more than half of Roku 3 owners use the port. “It’s one of those things that solves a small problem that makes people’s lives better,” Klarke added.