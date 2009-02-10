47_Aravind Eye Care System

The network of not-for-profit hospitals and vision centers performs 300,000 eye surgeries each year–70% for free–using broadband connections to on-call doctors in city hospitals for instant diagnosis. Camps in rural areas screen thousands of patients weekly. “We are going from village to village to provide eye care to the unreached,” says Aravind’s chairman, Dr. P. Namperumalsamy. Aravind won the 2008 Gates Award for Global Health.