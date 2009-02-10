advertisement
46_Warner Music Group

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Warner was aggressive with music social networks, including MySpace Music and an investment in iMeem, plus it partnered with Nokia to create an all-access music channel that lives on your phone for as long as you have it. Warner has also restructured the way it signs artists, turning itself into something like a venture capitalist for musicians.

