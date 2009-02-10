advertisement
By Kate Bonamici Flaim

Then, in December, BYD began selling a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in China for the equivalent of about $22,000–dramatically less, in other words, than any viable contender for the title of “paradigm-shifting EV.” The specs are compelling too: a top speed of 100 mph and a 62-mile range on battery power alone. (And because it has a gas engine that recharges the batteries on long trips, range anxiety isn’t a real issue anyway.) If it can pass U.S. safety tests–a big if–the Chevy Volt may be licked before it’s left the garage.

