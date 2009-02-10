Etsy tripled its gross sales in 2008, to $90 million, and attracted funding from such tech venture stars as Accel Partners and Union Square Ventures. And as it has grown, Etsy has become as much a community as an e-commerce site, with actual and virtual meetups organized by location (Singapore, Saskatchewan), medium (papier-mâché, mosaic), and interest area (Chainmailers Guild, Lizards and Lollipops). Last June, Maria Thomas, former head of digital media at NPR, came aboard as CEO.

The tagline on the home page, “Your place to buy and sell all things handmade,” seems to be about more than commerce. Is there a bigger idea behind Etsy?

To help people make a living by doing what they love and making things. Technology makes the first part happen because it gives people access to markets that were previously bounded by geography and other variables. But we also wanted to go back to a time when markets meant personal interaction–when you knew who you were buying from.