43_Genzyme

Genzyme has recently added renal, bone, and cancer treatments. A 10-year study by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons just reported good news for the company’s Carticel, a cell therapy that uses a patient’s own cartilage to repair damaged knees. Says Dr. Lyle Cain Jr., an orthopedic surgeon in Birmingham, Alabama: “This is the beginning of the next generation of procedures.”