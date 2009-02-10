advertisement
42_Emirates
By Linda Tischler

It is outfitting first-class cabins in the new A380s with such amenities as in-flight showers, and helping to start a low-cost carrier, Flydubai, this year. Emirates pays less for fuel than the average American airline, and has lower labor costs and an incredibly efficient hub in Dubai. The end result: Emirates may remind the nostalgic of Pan Am in its heyday.

