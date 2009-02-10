CEO Jrgen Vig Knudstorp, 39, refocused the Danish company, reclaiming outsourced manufacturing of its 19 billion bricks annually and launching a line of digital design programs and interactive gaming–from a Star Wars game for the Wii to an online Mars Mission game. Lego Universe, a massive multiplayer game that will debut in 2010, encourages collaboration and allows users to order building kits based on their virtual designs. “We’re about many more things than just a set of bricks and a box,” Knudstorp says. “It’s about everyday people getting incremental new ideas.”