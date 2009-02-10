advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

40_Weta Digital

40_Weta Digital
By Greg Lindsay1 minute Read

For this winter’s The Day the Earth Stood Still, two dozen Weta designers spent six months sculpting the film’s real star (sorry, Keanu): the spaceship. “To get that sense of atmosphere,” senior visual-effects supervisor Joe Letteri says, “we mimicked cloud motions. The light bounces and scatters. Start one of these rays on its path, and there are millions of calculations that go on.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life