CAA’s most recent innovative deals cross every creative profession, from actors and athletes, to comedians and designers, to musicians and venture capitalists. When videogame pioneer Will Wright was gearing up to release Spore last year, CAA connected him with another client, Brian Eno, the father of ambient music. Eno composed the game’s original score, which mutates with each player’s style. When CAA found out that starlet Rosario Dawson was headlining their client Electric Farm Entertainment’s original Web series, their agents wedged tech client, Cisco, into the Gemini Division‘s plot. And in just its second year representing athletes, CAA brokered nearly $700 million worth of contracts–more than any other talent agency last year.

Here are some of CAA’s recent innovative deals:

Brands Go Hollywood 2.0

Negotiated the brand integration between the viral Web hit LonelyGirl15 and Neutrogena. The cinematic result: a 22-year-old Neutrogena scientist who thwarts bad guys.

Wove tech client Cisco–along with Acura, Microsoft, and UPS–into the plot of “Gemini Division,” a critically acclaimed Web series starring Rosario Dawson and produced by CAA client Electric Farm Entertainment.

Hollywood Goes Global

Connected client Steven Spielberg with India’s Reliance Big Entertainment to secure $500 million in funding for DreamWorks.

Cracked the elusive Chinese market, recruiting more than 50 clients, including Ang Lee, Jet Li, and recently the award-winning actress/singer Karen Mok.