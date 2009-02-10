Vestas serves an estimated 45 million people in 63 countries. In Denmark, wind energy already accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total energy consumption (compared with 1.3 percent worldwide)–and on windy days, its 5,000 wind turbines supply all of the electricity.

The potential for growth is significant. Vestas’ ambitious expansion plan calls for wind energy use worldwide to reach the consumption level of its home country. In the U.S., the company has already created more than 1,200 jobs as part of a rapid expansion that includes a newly-opened manufacturing facility in Colorado and plans for three more factories in the state. By 2011, Vestas expects it will have created 4,000 jobs in the U.S., many of them in dying prairie towns.

Rate at which Vestas installs wind turbines: Every four hours

Growth since 1983 of its turbines’ capacity: 100-fold (30 kilowatts to 3 megawatts)

Pounds of CO2 each turbine saves per year, versus coal: 125,400

Number of countries with Vestas turbines: 63