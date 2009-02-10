35_Ubisoft

Here’s how Anvil boosts game play as well as profits, as seen in Prince of Persia.

Open World: Players determine their own adventure and create non-sequential paths through the game.

Fluidity: Lifelike simulation of cloth movement, wind, gravity, and physical friction encourages deeper immersion into the virtual worlds.

Artificial Intelligence: The character Elika (with wand) is an AI sidekick, whose algorithmic makeup allows a seemingly spontaneous emotional connection to players.

HD Horsepower: Anvil’s massive graphic capacity enables the representation of environments that span a score of square miles in lush detail.