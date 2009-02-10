34_Microsoft

Editor’s note: Attempting to write about Microsoft’s many businesses within a 150 word limit (for the magazine) initially drove our writer to despair. But research into the Redmond giant’s experiments with cloud computing provided the inspiration to distill their diverse initiatives into spare, evocative verse. It didn’t hurt that she had had to memorize Wordsworth’s 1804 poem (often erroneously called “Daffodils,”) in the fourth grade. She’s now threatening to write all future stories in iambic pentameter.

“I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud (of Data)”

with apologies to Wordsworth

We wander lonely as a cloud

Of data over Redmond’s hills

As Ozzie fears his vision thing

Will never measure up to Bill’s.

The Vista launch sure hit some snags

But Windows 7 makes them right,

And Flakenstein is ramping up

So Live Labs’ future’s looking bright.

The Yahoo deal went belly up

And Google wants to clean our clock.

Those Mac ads hurt, so we struck back

And Gates and Seinfeld spurred some talk.

With Xbox Live, we’ll float some tricks

And Red Dog’s sure to be a hit

So crank those patent presses up–

We’re Microsoft. We never quit.