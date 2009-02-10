34_Microsoft

Editor’s note: Attempting to write about Microsoft’s many businesses within a 150 word limit (for the magazine) initially drove our writer to despair. But research into the Redmond giant’s experiments with cloud computing provided the inspiration to distill their diverse initiatives into spare, evocative verse. It didn’t hurt that she had had to memorize Wordsworth’s 1804 poem (often erroneously called “Daffodils,”) in the fourth grade. She’s now threatening to write all future stories in iambic pentameter.
“I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud (of Data)”
with apologies to Wordsworth
We wander lonely as a cloud
Of data over Redmond’s hills
As Ozzie fears his vision thing
Will never measure up to Bill’s.
The Vista launch sure hit some snags
But Windows 7 makes them right,
And Flakenstein is ramping up
So Live Labs’ future’s looking bright.
The Yahoo deal went belly up
And Google wants to clean our clock.
Those Mac ads hurt, so we struck back
And Gates and Seinfeld spurred some talk.
With Xbox Live, we’ll float some tricks
And Red Dog’s sure to be a hit
So crank those patent presses up–
We’re Microsoft. We never quit.