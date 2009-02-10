advertisement
33_Wal-Mart
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“We’re not green,” the never-satisfied Scott declared last March. But under his leadership, Wal-Mart got greener every day.

A few examples of its green-ovation:

  1. A drive to reduce packaging led to a new gallon milk container that eliminates use of crates and greatly reduces transport costs, and inspired HP to produce a laptop sold in a messenger bag, eliminating unnecessary packaging.
  2. Stores in Fort Smith, Arkansas, seeking to be a model for the company, reduced material sent to landfills by 70% by recycling everything from motor-oil containers to black plastic plant pots.
  3. A prototype supercenter in Las Vegas uses 45% less energy than a typical one, thanks to white-reflective roofs, an efficient closed-loop cooling system, and extensive use of LEDs in refrigerated display cases–lighting that is likely to last as long as the cases themselves.
