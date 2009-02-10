advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

31_Busboy Productions

31_Busboy Productions
By Charles Fishman1 minute Read

For Comedy Central, the duo’s dead-on satire–from Colbert’s skewering of the media for its Obama swoon to Stewart’s postelection interview/debate with Mike Huckabee about gay marriage–gives it a late-night prestige brand in a sea of Scrubs reruns.

Busboy’s latest gambit, Important Things With Demetri Martin, will try to extend its smart franchise to sketch comedy. For those who doubt that Stewart’s witty pranksters can skewer Obama, these guys wrung laughs from bank failure. Now that’s entertainment.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life