31_Busboy Productions

For Comedy Central, the duo’s dead-on satire–from Colbert’s skewering of the media for its Obama swoon to Stewart’s postelection interview/debate with Mike Huckabee about gay marriage–gives it a late-night prestige brand in a sea of Scrubs reruns.

Busboy’s latest gambit, Important Things With Demetri Martin, will try to extend its smart franchise to sketch comedy. For those who doubt that Stewart’s witty pranksters can skewer Obama, these guys wrung laughs from bank failure. Now that’s entertainment.