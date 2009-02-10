24_TBWA\Worldwide

With Crispin Porter + Bogusky molding Microsoft and TBWA\Worldwide channeling Apple, we had no choice but to call it a draw.

Ad Outmaneuver

CPB: Crispin co-opts Apple’s “Get a Mac” campaign and debunks it with hip surfers, African schoolkids, Eva Longoria, and more.

TBWA: TBWA steps up the narrative to meta heights, using Apple’s John Hodgman–Justin Long duo to mock Microsoft’s $300 million ad blitz.

Modus Operandi

CPB: Makes Apple ads look smug and insulting to Microsoft users, who actually are, we realize, all of us.