23_Crispin Porter + Bogusky

In the meantime, the irreverent shop has been quietly staking its claim for Boulder as the new Madison Avenue, doing not so quiet work for clients such as Volkswagen, Coke, and Burger King (think “Whopper Freakout” stunt). Most recently the shop stunned the industry when it used its mojo to win the Microsoft business, a $300 million account that seemed diametrically opposed to the coolest kids in advertising. But in Crispin fashion, the shop fully embraced its style of advertising jujitsu. The resulting “I’m a PC” campaign not only made Microsoft’s nemesis, Apple, look smug but offensive.

Ad Outmaneuver

CPB: Crispin co-opts Apple’s “Get a Mac” campaign and debunks it with hip surfers, African schoolkids, Eva Longoria, and more.

TBWA: TBWA steps up the narrative to meta heights, using Apple’s John Hodgman–Justin Long duo to mock Microsoft’s $300 million ad blitz.

Modus Operandi

CPB: Makes Apple ads look smug and insulting to Microsoft users, who actually are, we realize, all of us.