15_Facebook

With the successful launch of Facebook Connect in November–their own version of data portability for web users–the company has taken a significant step toward their not-so-secret goal of becoming the social operating system for the entire interwebs. Facebook swelled to 150 million users by the end of 2008, finally besting rival MySpace and making the company officially too big to fail. In fact, they’ve exceeded the capacity offered by their own distributed network of offices in downtown Palo Alto; the company will be relocating most employees a few miles away to a more campus-like setting in 2009. Not bad for a site which a few short years ago as cobbled together in sublet flophouses, and whose young CEO tooled around Palo Alto in a Craigslist car that didn’t even need a key.

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard, he took his nascent social network out to Silicon Valley, settling in Palo Alto, a stone’s throw from the Stanford campus. For a while, Facebook operated out of sublet apartments before moving to a grown-up office on University and High. Now the company’s physical footprint includes 10 buildings–plus unofficial Facebooker gathering spots at bars and eateries all across town.

Here, a selection of Facebook events of 2008–and where the key action took place.

a. iTapas

(now Bistro d’Asie)

445 Emerson Street

Senior staff have fortified themselves here with stiff drinks and small snacks before heading into what they call “the Vault”–their nightly strategy chat with CEO Zuckerberg.

b. Corner of University

Avenue and High Street

Buses leave from here to take Facebook staffers to official San Francisco–based gatherings, like their Prom (a tie-in promotion with Sony in May) and the F8 Developers Conference (in July).

c. Downtown Palo Alto Creamery

566 Emerson Street

The favorite breakfast haunt for the closest thing Facebook has to a C-suite crowd. Former COO Owen van Natta gave up his stool, metaphorically, last March to successor Sheryl Sandberg, formerly Google’s vice president of global online sales and operations.