Nothing shows GE’s modern outlook more than its willingness to lampoon itself on TV’s 30 Rock, created by Tina Fey. “It adds to the humanity of the company,” GE CEO Jeff Immelt told Fast Company at a GE party at, yes, 30 Rockefeller Center. ” 30 Rock is a way for us to poke fun at big corporate culture and not be defensive about it,” agrees Steve Fludder, the new chief of Ecomagination. “I just showed a clip yesterday at a GE meeting,” NBC head Jeff Zucker says.

“They sold the ‘E’ in GE to Samsung so now they’re Samesung. They love it. They get it.”

For the uninitiated, Fey stars as Liz Lemon, the head writer of an SNL-type show who has a love-hate relationship with her boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), the “head of East Coast television and microwave oven programming.”

A few memorable GE-focused moments:

30 Rock

Season 1, Episode 4

Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin): Are you familiar with Six Sigma? … Six Sigma is the elite GE executive training course. To master just its basic concepts, one must brave a five-day conference–at a Sheraton.