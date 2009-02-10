Last year, it jump-started savings at Bank of America with its “Keep the Change” program. This year, it’s taken on some big challenges for clients in energy, government and transportation, working with the DOE, TSA, and CDC.

“Shifting behavior in these domains depends on creating opportunities to participate as well as consume,” says Ideo’s Whitney Mortimer. “We’re looking to design for a level of engagement where people become agents of change or advocates. Younger people, in particular, seek a deeper, more meaningful connection to the organizations and initiatives they support.”

Among Ideo’s recent work: