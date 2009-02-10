07_Pure Digital Technologies

In just 18 months, the company has sold 1.5 million of its one-button camcorders and now commands 23% of that market. In October, it launched TheFlip.com, which allows buyers to customize cameras from a gallery of 1,000-plus designs, and in November, it released its 3.3-ounce Flip MinoHD. The three top-selling camcorders on Amazon are Flip models, with the MinoHD in the No. 1 spot. Revenue for 2008 is estimated at $150 million, up from $50 million in 2007. The San Francisco-based company is expanding into the U.K. and Canada, and plans to move into Asia by 2010.
