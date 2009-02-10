iPhone Envy

With sales booming, Apple turned the smartphone concept from a businessperson’s badge into a cool tool for everyone. More than 13 million iPhones were sold in the first 15 months.



Welcome to the App Store

After resisting the open-source movement for years, Apple abruptly reversed course, inviting developers (under strict terms, naturally) to create programs for the iPhone. The move echoes the successful iPod-iTunes ecosystem and has yielded a burst of new functionality–plus a new source of revenue.



Pretty Little Boxes

Whether it’s the superthin Air, the new unibody aluminum MacBook, or the sleekly updated iPod Touch, Apple continues to prove that it delivers a lust-worthy design aesthetic that has competitors playing catch-up.



Green Spin

Consumer electronics aren’t likely to save the planet, but Apple at least took a shot at purifying–and image buffing–with recyclable laptop casings, arsenic- and lead-free screens, and reduced packaging.

