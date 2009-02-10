Android: After months of G-phone hype, Google unveils Android, the first free, open-source operating system for mobile phones. With Samsung and Motorola handsets on the way, Android users could well out-number iPhoners. Like the iPhone, Android has an app store and new programs are being added every week. One killer app: a map that reorients as you move. Another, Locale, uses the phone’s GPS and adjusts the phone’s outgoing messages to where you are, at work or home.

Chrome: Google has the confidence/arrogance to try to build a better Web browser. Cloud-friendly Chrome debuts with a 38-page manual/comic book explaining its development and features. With only a tiny percentage of the market, it doesn’t threaten Firefox or Microsoft Explorer–yet.

Flu Trends: Google releases a service that tracks flu outbreaks. By analyzing search data, it recognizes early indicators of an outbreak in a community, even before the CDC has issued an official alert.