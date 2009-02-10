01_Team Obama

Barack Obama’s presidential-campaign team relied on technology–what was known internally as the “triple O,” or Obama’s online operation–to connect with voters better, faster, and more cheaply than ever before. The team has become the envy of marketers both in and out of politics for proving, among other things, just how effective digital initiatives can be. “We never felt like, ‘This is our community,’ ” says Chris Hughes, the campaign’s director of online organizing. “This is the community of all the people who empowered it.” The community that elected Obama raised more money, held more events, made more phone calls, shared more videos, and offered more policy suggestions than any in history. It also delivered more votes. And it continues to act: In mid-December, house parties were held in 2,000 cities and towns to discuss how to carry on; 86% of those surveyed said they plan to provide grassroots support to Obama’s legislation.

– Timeline –

February 2007

Obama officially declares his candidacy for president. His campaign launches MyBarackObama.com, a social-networking site on which 2 million profiles and 35,000 volunteer groups are eventually created and 200,000 offline events are planned.

May 2007

The campaign takes over a grassroots Obama fan page on MySpace with 160,000 followers. It creates Obama profiles on a dozen social networks from BlackPlanet to AsianAve. Obama fan groups on Facebook, started earlier in the year, eventually grow to 3.2 million supporters.

June 2007

YouTube video of “I got a crush on … Obama” is posted by Obama Girl. It ends up with 12 million views. The campaign’s own YouTube channel churns out 1,800 videos by Election Day, reaping 110 million views.

January 3, 2008

Obama wins Iowa caucus.