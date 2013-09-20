Will Emmy Winners Be Thanking Twitter?

As Twitter gears up for an IPO , the company is working hard to make the case that there is a close relationship between tweets and TV viewing. Over the summer, the social networking platform expanded a service that lets advertisers target users who tweet about the shows they’re watching. And Nielsen recently released a report showing that tweeting can cause a spike in ratings. Now, the Emmy’s have introduced another Twitter-TV phenomenon that surely has Twitter executives smiling.

All six of the shows nominated for this year’s best drama series–Mad Men, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, House of Cards, and Homeland–are big on Twitter, meaning they inspire an inordinate amount of chatter on the platform. HBO’s Game of Thrones has a maniacal Twitter fan base that collectively tweeted about the show 255,243 times during last season’s “The Rains of Castamere” episode, according to data provided by SocialGuide. Mad Men’s two-hour premiere of season six: 115, 819 tweets. The much-anticipated season opener of the Breaking Bad finale? According to AMC, it inspired 759,689 tweets from nearly 400,000 unique users. As for last week’s nail-biter, in which (spoiler alert) Walt makes a cryptic call to Skylar in the aftermath of the Hank-finishing, desert shootout: 604,765 total tweets. Meanwhile, Twitter star Aaron Paul’s (over 1 million followers) tweet, “Have an A1 day,” was retweeted more than 25,000 times.





Meanwhile, less tweeted-about shows, such as The Americans, which many pundits thought was a shoo-in for the best drama race, considering that it’s been a favorite with critics, was snubbed by Emmy voters. Ditto for past nominees such as Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife, which similarly haven’t been stirring up much Twitter activity.

Coincidence? Or does high Twitter volume make a show more likely to win an Emmy?

Hollywood isn’t totally buying it–“I’m not sure,” says Sullivan & Son executive producer Rob Long. “Academy voters are hella old” (i.e. they don’t use Twitter) he says–but some awards observers admit that there’s something worth considering in the relationship between Emmys and Twitter.





“Twitter and the popular ballot used by the Emmys both track the same thing, which is the popularity, buzz, mojo, and cool factor of a show,” says Tom O’Neil, the awards pundit who runs Gold Derby. “So that first round of voting, it makes sense, would follow those same things that are attracted by Twitter.”

But, O’Neil warned, in the second round of voting, when a select jury votes on specific episodes that have been submitted, the Twitter factor becomes less plausible. “It’s a very small voting pool that is selected by a jury, and they’re looking at sample episodes, so they’re less influenced by outside factors.”