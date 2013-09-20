10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Apple And The Simpsons, The Science Behind Naps, And More

2. How “The Simpsons” Fixed Apple’s iPhone Keyboard Co.Design The story of how then-Apple SVP Scott Forstall turned to a very unlikely source of inspiration for the iPhone keyboard: The Simpsons.

Strap in, you’re about to fly like an eagle.





3. The Science Behind What Naps Do To Your Brain–And Why You Should Have One Today

Fast Company

With science on your side, you no longer need an excuse to take a midday nap.





4. Why Lego Principles Don’t Work On Smartphones

Co.Design

A deconstruction of the latest smartphone buzz, Phonebloks.