10 Of The Smartest People On Twitter This (Goat) Week

Since I reported a story that originated from a tweet, I’ll start with Nick DePetrillo, the security researcher who offered $100 to the first person who could hack Touch ID ‘s fingerprint sensor. Since sending out that tweet Wednesday night, others have pooled in–dollars, Bitcoin, wine–putting the prize at more than $16,000. It even managed to snag a corporate sponsor pledging a sum of $10,000.

I came across Josh Shahryar’s Twitter feed because of a poignant comment of his on the Navy Yard shooting. A Muslim journalist and human rights activist, Shahryar has weighed in on a number of issues this week, including the Miss America pageant, his experience qualifying for food stamps (some of which have since been deleted), and his relationship to a missing political activist. (He even managed to watch eight Bollywood movies this week–impressive.)

Speaking of food stamps, as the House of Representative voted to cut food stamp spending by $40 billion over 10 years, SF Weekly‘s Anna Roth, who frequents places I’d love to go to, has been documenting on Twitter what it’s been like to live off $4.50 a day. Her first meal after a weeklong challenge on food stamps was “a rich bowl of tonkatsu ramen at a hip Mission spot that cost more than half of my food budget for the week,” she wrote. “I threw it up.”

As a female tech writer, I have to appreciate CNN’s Heather Kelly analyzing the gender breakdown at various tech publications. The testosterone at tech conferences and news events can be tiring. When I was down in Cupertino last week covering Apple’s iPhone 5C and 5S debut, I heard a fellow female journo describe the event as a sausagefest. Too bad Kelly didn’t include Fast Company. She’d likely be pleased with the XX representation over here.

On Kelly’s chart, The Verge was highlighted as having the most male staff, and managing editor Nilay Patel gave a bit more insight into the gender imbalance.