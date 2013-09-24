Kim Kardashian And The Power Of A Celebrity Brand

Kim Kardashian, according to CelebNetWorth.com , gets paid about $20,000 to tweet out a product endorsement on her Twitter account. She earns from $50,000 to $100,000 for one appearance at clubs, parties, and other events. For some international events, she’s been paid a cool million. It’s a lot cheaper if you come just to see her–she supposedly charged guests from $1,000 to $2,500 to attend her 30th birthday party in 2010.

In 2012, according to Forbes Magazine, she earned a total of $18 million from product lines, personal appearances, her TV series, and everything else the Kardashian empire has its hands in.

As everyone knows, celebrities like Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, Heidi Klum, and even the Olsen twins from the old Full House sitcom can generate income from all sorts of side ventures–just by attaching the power of their celebrity brands to them. Because they’ve created names that their audiences know and respond to, they can use that name to generate consistent and meaningful revenue–even when they seem to be famous just for being famous! In other words, the celebrity brand is what drives their success, not their talent.

You might think that in the business world, the rules are different. But are they? Maybe you’re not a reality TV star, a supermodel, or a hot musical act that might show up on Saturday Night Live, but you can still establish a name for yourself that can create some very profitable results.

Let’s go deeper into this idea.

What do the celebrities we named a couple paragraphs ago have in common? One thing–they had a very visible presence in the public eye. Timberlake and the Olsen twins started as child stars on TV shows. Heidi Klum has been a top model for over 20 years. And Kim Kardashian . . . well, most of us know how she first attracted so much attention.

Now, we’re not claiming a lawyer, a dentist, or a financial planner, to name a few of the types of clients we handle, will ever reach Kardashian-istic (yes, we know that’s not a real word) heights. What can happen, however, is that through the same kind of concentrated exposure, any entrepreneur, professional, or business owner can develop their own powerful personal brands that pay off in a multiplicity of ways, such as: