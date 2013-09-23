How GitHub, Yammer, And Broadway Shows Prove Temp Teams Are The Most Successful

When we talked with Yammer CTO Adam Pisoni earlier this year, he dropped some iterative knowledge on us: The Microsoft-acquired social business startup forms and dissolves its engineering teams.

Members get drafted–and redrafted–continually. Pisoni told us that they iterate on software, so why not the organization?

It’s a similar case at GitHub, the happiness-optimized social coding site that bootstrapped for years before taking on $100 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz. As CEO Tom Preston Werner told us, people across the company can be recruited to join project teams as they develop–and later disperse.

Instead of being bound to one another, the teams stay together as long as the project necessitates. Pisoni told us this was great because of the breadth of relationships that form between people, allowing for the implicit knowledge sharing between folks that predicts the most innovative–and most successful–teams.

But there’s another reason temp teams do so well when they take the stage: To understand, we’ll look at Broadway.

As David Burkus notes at Harvard Business Review: Most artists on Broadway work on more than one production a year.

“As such,” David Burkus notes at hbr.org, “artists develop a broad and interconnected network of relationships and can find themselves working with lots of old colleagues or teams of whole new people.”