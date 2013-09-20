It’s Not A Trap: This Really Is Your Dog’s New Star Wars Gear From Petco

You always thought Twinkles looked a little like Mark Hamill. And you’re now pleased to learn that Petco has teamed with Lucasfilm for a range of new Star Wars-themed pet accessories. Take Fido for a walk in a furry Chewbacca hoodie or Darth Vader dog sweater. Or dress him in nerd formal with a Jedi bow tie. There’s even a Yoda-mouse fusion toy for your cat. Last but not least, with the Princess Leia headpiece and Yoda ears headband, your pet will no longer be an embarrassment to you at Comic Con.