Share Your Plane? Why Luxury Could Be The Next Big Sharing Economy Market

In fact, the age-old philosophy once relegated to kindergarten classrooms–you must share!–has become a veritable disruptor to the way we think about services, possessions, and even our homes. The rise of AirBnB, ZipCar, and Rent the Runway are just a few examples of the plethora of sharing-based companies that have taken off in the past few years. They’ve now got the numbers to back the surrounding noise, too: AirBnB features more than 300,000 active listings, and Uber recently raised more than a quarter billion dollars in venture funding. Their success makes a lot of sense, especially in light of the recent recession and our ensuing recovery.

High earners can be just as open to the flexibility of shared commodities, assuming they are presented, and marketed, in the right way.

But what about the luxury sector? Much of the language attached to shared services advocates benefits that don’t necessarily appeal to high earners: The major focus on money saving is not the kind of message designed specifically to entice an affluent demographic. And broadly speaking, this seems to be true even for services that do offer more high-end options; AirBnB, for example, includes mansions and yachts in its listings, but it does not make this a central, or even actively advertised aspect, of its story and does not ever take full ownership of the experience in a way that a luxury hotel or club does.

However, what has become clear of late is that the luxury sharing economy is ripe for development. “Collaborative consumption” can exist–and even flourish–for high-end products and services, as long as the necessary amount of trust is established. Ultimately, the assumption that those that can afford to buy will always choose ownership over rental is incorrect. High earners can be just as open to the flexibility of shared commodities, assuming they are presented, and marketed, in the right way.

Age and Affluence: Understanding the Divergence

When marketing shared services to the wealthiest consumers, it is essential to keep two major factors in mind: age and affluence. Simply put, the younger the consumer, the more willing they are to share. Much of this is directly tied to income–generally, younger people are earning less, making them more amenable to crashing on a friend’s couch or in a strangers AirBnB-listed apartment.

But the acceptability of sharing is tied to youth in another way, too. Younger generations are already far more attuned to this concept on a broad scale, than their predecessors by virtue of growing up in an Internet-dominated world. This demographic has seen the success and normalization of peer-to-peer early adopters, including eBay and Craigslist. Furthermore, we’re talking about the Facebook generation, after all–this is a group of people that are used to sharing their pictures, their music, and their whole lives online. Sharing an apartment no longer feels like such a leap.