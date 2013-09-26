This Artist Is Creating 3 Paintings In 3 Cities, At The Same Time, With The Help Of Robots

Viennese artist Alex Kiessling will create three pieces of art simultaneously in three different cities today (September 26) when he paints a picture on a canvas in Ovalhalle, Vienna, to be replicated using advanced robotic technology on canvases in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin, and London’s Trafalgar Square.

The artist, who admits to a lifelong fascination with robots, will use two ABB IRB 4600 industrial robots, each 2.8 meters high and weighing in at 435 kilograms, which will be controlled via satellite to produce the Berlin and London artworks.

The robots’ movements will be dictated by sensors that capture the movement of his hand and track the exact location of the tip of the pen using an infrared frame that extends marginally beyond the confines of the actual canvas so enabling any movement within this space to be registered.

Robotic assistance redefines the concept championed by Andy Warhol’s Factory where assistants carried out the work of their master, Kiessling believes: “In this process, several pieces come to life at the same time in different cities worldwide in a decentralized global workshop or studio.”

But though three identical artworks could be produced, he adds that he is more interested in the fact that minimal differences between the individual robots will lead to fine variations between the three. “It is not about copying each other,” he insists. “It will be really interesting what the robots’ output looks like but no matter how it looks it will fit together with my work because it is an experiment.”

A further area of interest is the collision between one of the oldest means of cultural expression and one of humanity’s most recent achievements.

“The question of whether human beings are ultimately toying with their own replaceability is something that has occupied generations of scientists, sci-fi writers, and philosophers,” Kiessling adds.