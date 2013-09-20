Was Google’s New Flat Logo Inspired By Apple?

Google has flattened its logo and unveiled a radical new look for its navigation bar that seems to owe more than a nod to iOS 7, which is “very, very flat.” Although the newer, flatter look has been visible to Android users on Chrome, the firm only commented briefly on the changes: “As part of this design, we’ve also refined the color palette and letter shapes of the Google logo.”
So, is this a trend we’re going to see rolling out throughout the tech industry? Not everyone is going in the same direction, it seems.
[Image: Google]