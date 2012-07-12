50_Twitter

@hodgman

FOLLOWERS: 370,000

DAY JOB: Author, Daily Show correspondent, the PC guy in Apple ads

TWEETING SINCE: 4/08

AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 2,500

Hodgman has used the platform to test material and promote his work, such as his most recent book, More Information Than You Require, which became a New York Times best seller. A podcast launched to promote the paperback and audiobook shot to the top of download charts and has remained in the top 50.

@hodgman: Given that follow Friday happens every week, I don’t understand why @friday doesn’t have more followers.