50_Twitter

John Hodgman
@hodgman
FOLLOWERS: 370,000
DAY JOB: Author, Daily Show correspondent, the PC guy in Apple ads
TWEETING SINCE: 4/08
AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 2,500
Hodgman has used the platform to test material and promote his work, such as his most recent book, More Information Than You Require, which became a New York Times best seller. A podcast launched to promote the paperback and audiobook shot to the top of download charts and has remained in the top 50.
@hodgman: Given that follow Friday happens every week, I don’t understand why @friday doesn’t have more followers.
Kogi BBQ Food Truck
@kogibbq
FOLLOWERS: 52,000
DAY JOB: Food service
TWEETING SINCE: 11/08
AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 62
Los Angeles’s Kogi Korean barbecue taco truck, founded by 31-year-old Mark Manguera, is hailed as a pioneer in the gourmet food-truck boomlet for its use of Twitter as a location tracker and a way to forge stronger bonds with customers. Its success has led to expansion throughout L.A., to Orange County, and even to the immobile Alibi Room.
@kogibbq: thank you thank you thank you to every single hungry person out there WAITING out there in the rain. y’all are HARDCORE.
Padmasree Warrior
@padmasree
FOLLOWERS: 1.4 million
DAY JOB: CTO at Cisco
TWEETING SINCE: 6/08
AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 2,400
A go-to tweeter in the tech world, Warrior has won her high place in the Twittersphere with her tech insights, thoughts on women in the industry, Cisco news updates, conference live-tweets, and compelling links. But it’s not all work: Warrior tweets about her family, her interactions with followers, and her favorite books and bits of culture.
@padmasree: Psychiatrist might say contents of my bags reflect a personality disorder–business exec, gadget geek, beach bum. Shhh … don’t tell
Breaking News
@breakingnews
FOLLOWERS: 1.6 million
TWEETING SINCE: 5/07
AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 3,000
Dutch-born Michael van Poppel was only 17 in 2007 when he founded Breaking News Online, now one of the biggest Twitter news feeds. MSNBC, falling behind on Twitter with only 30,000 followers, made a deal with BNO to take over the @breakingnews feed in December.
@breakingnews: Cuba agrees to let U.S. Medevac flights with Haiti victims pass through restricted airspace–NYT
Britney Spears
@britneyspears
FOLLOWERS: 4.2 million
DAY JOB: Being Britney
TWEETING SINCE: 9/08
AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW FOLLOWERS PER DAY: 7,200
Spears doesn’t tweet herself, but her millions of followers don’t seem to mind. During her 2009 Circus tour, Spears teamed with local radio stations such as L.A.’s KIISFM and New York’s Z100 to pass along clues leading to hidden concert tickets–and sometimes Britney herself–at famous locations in the city.
@britneyspears: Shopping b4 my show? Don’t DV8 from the clues IF U SEEK ME–esp. to Level 3. Front Row is on the floor!–Britney Pass 2 @1027KIISFM