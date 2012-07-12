49_Politico

Politico is doing the unthinkable: making money by printing a newspaper. With its relentless coverage of politics, the three-year-old outfit has rapidly become a daily must-read for anyone obsessed with D.C.’s power players–including, of course, D.C.’s power players. “We’ve hired damn good reporters,” says cofounder Jim VandeHei. “That gets us the access we need, and that gets us the stories we need.” But while politico.com may be the news operation’s heart–it gets some 7 million unique users per month–the old-fashioned paper pays the bills. While the paper’s circulation is just 33,000, those copies go to a golden distribution list that includes the White House, every key Capitol Hill office, and prominent D.C. businesses. That’s an appealing audience for issue-advocacy advertisers, which helped Politico turn a profit in the first year of the Obama administration. And proving that it’s not afraid of a challenge, Politico’s creators are developing a site to compete in local news.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens