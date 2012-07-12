49_Politico

WHEN FOUNDED

2007

HEADQUARTERS

Arlington, VA

CEO

Frederick J. Ryan Jr.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

115

TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$15 Million

WHAT THE COMPANY IS MOST FAMOUS FOR

Being the go-to news source for D.C.’s power players.

WHY IT’S INNOVATIVE

For making a newspaper profitable in the digital era.

Web

politico

Facebook

politico

Twitter

@politico

YouTube

thepolitico